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Nolan Traore News: Strong showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:29am

Traore supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-99 win over the Kings.

Traore was second only to Ochai Agbaji (18) in scoring Sunday. The rookie is averaging 10.1 points, 5.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers over his last seven games, but he's shooting an abysmal 29.6 percent from the field.

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets
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