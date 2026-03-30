Nolan Traore News: Strong showing in win

Traore supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-99 win over the Kings.

Traore was second only to Ochai Agbaji (18) in scoring Sunday. The rookie is averaging 10.1 points, 5.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers over his last seven games, but he's shooting an abysmal 29.6 percent from the field.