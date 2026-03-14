Nolan Traore News: Struggles in return
Traore recorded six points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 17 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 loss to Philadelphia.
Traore was ineffective in his return from a one-game absence as he struggled with his shot while committing five turnovers. It's been an up-and-down season for the rookie first-rounder from France, but he has been a mainstay in the Nets' starting lineup since late January, and the extra playing time should help with his long-term development. Traore has averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 threes and 1.1 steals over 24.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
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