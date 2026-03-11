Nolan Traore headshot

Nolan Traore News: To be rested Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Traore will be rested Thursday against the Hawks.

Traore has been shouldering big workloads lately, so the Nets are giving him a maintenance day. Ben Saraf and Terence Mann could step into larger roles in the backcourt with this news.

Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Traore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Traore See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
20 days ago