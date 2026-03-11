Nolan Traore News: To be rested Thursday
Traore will be rested Thursday against the Hawks.
Traore has been shouldering big workloads lately, so the Nets are giving him a maintenance day. Ben Saraf and Terence Mann could step into larger roles in the backcourt with this news.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Traore See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1920 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1920 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nolan Traore See More