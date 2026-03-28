Norchad Omier News: Earns double-double in G League

Omier contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-112 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Omier showed versatility by notching at least two of every major stat and securing a double-double during Friday's clash. Despite being signed under a two-way contract, the center has been limited to depth role for Los Angeles throughout the campaign. He's much more reliable in the G League, having made consistent starts with San Diego and ranking sixth in the competition with a regular-season average of 12.4 rebounds per game.