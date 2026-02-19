Norchad Omier News: Lands two-way deal with Clippers
Omier agreed to a two-way contract with the Clippers on Thursday, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Baylor had spent all season in the G League with the Cleveland Charge before the Clippers tabbed him to fill one of their vacant two-way slots. Through 31 games with the Charge this season, the 6-foot-5, 248-pound forward has averaged 18.5 points (on 60.4 percent shooting from the field), 11.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.9 minutes per contest.
