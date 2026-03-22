Norchad Omier News: Productive outing in G League win

Omier tallied 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist over 30 minutes in Saturday's 131-115 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Omier played his usual role as a center and delivered an efficient display Saturday, converting 78.6 percent of his attempts from the field, the highest record in his last 18 performances. The Nicaraguan is now averaging 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game across six G League appearances since joining the Clippers on a two-way deal in February. However, he's rarely involved in the parent team's rotation.