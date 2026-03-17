Norchad Omier News: Racking up boards in G League

Omier recorded 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and two steals Monday in G League San Diego Clippers' 116-108 loss to the Texas Legends.

Since landing a two-way deal with the Clippers, Omier has made three brief appearances with the NBA club but remains more likely to see steady action in the G League going forward. Over five contests with San Diego, Omier is averaging 16.4 points, 14.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.4 minutes per game.