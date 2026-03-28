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Norman Powell Injury: Dealing with back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Powell is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to back spasms.

Powell may have tweaked his back during the Heat's 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday, when he played 25 minutes and finished with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block. If he's unable to play Sunday, then Pelle Larsson would be the top candidate to enter the Heat's starting lineup.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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