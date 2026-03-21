Norman Powell Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Powell is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to left calf tightness.

Powell is a new addition to Miami's injury report and may have tweaked his calf during the Heat's loss to the Lakers on Thursday, when he played 33 minutes off the bench and finished with 20 points, three assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal. His late addition to the injury report doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Saturday, and if he ends up being ruled out, then Myron Gardner, Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware would all be in line for more minutes.