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Norman Powell Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Powell (groin) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.

The Heat initially listed Powell as questionable, but it looks as though he will be held out for maintenance. Tyler Herro (foot) has been ruled out, so the Heat will be very thin on the wings.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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