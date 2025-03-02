Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Powell will not return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to right hamstring soreness, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Powell, who was making his return from a five-game absence due to a knee injury, will have his night cut short due to hamstring soreness. He concludes the contest with four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and a steal in eight minutes of play. Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely see more minutes with Powell sidelined.

