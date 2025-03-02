Norman Powell Injury: Exits early Sunday
Powell will not return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to right hamstring soreness, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Powell, who was making his return from a five-game absence due to a knee injury, will have his night cut short due to hamstring soreness. He concludes the contest with four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and a steal in eight minutes of play. Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely see more minutes with Powell sidelined.
