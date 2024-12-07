Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell

Norman Powell Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Head coach Ty Lue told reporters after Saturday's practice that Powell (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Rockets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Powell has been sidelined for seven of the Clippers' last nine games due to a left hamstring injury, but he is expected to suit up Sunday. Powell is having a career year with the Clippers and is averaging 23.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals over 32.4 minutes per contest.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers

