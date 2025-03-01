Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell Injury: Expected to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 5:52pm

Powell (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After dropping a season-high 41 points in Utah on Feb. 13, the Clippers' final game before the All-Star break, Powell has missed five straight and the team has lost four of those contests, so his return should be a big boost. With Derrick Jones (groin) still out, Powell should slide back into the starting lineup if he's given the green light Sunday.

