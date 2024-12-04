Norman Powell Injury: Getting rest Wednesday
Powell won't play Wednesday versus Minnesota due to left hamstring injury management, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. Powell recently missed six games due to a left hamstring strain.
Powell recently missed six straight games due to a left hamstring strain before playing in the Clippers' last two contests. Following a 30-point, five-assist performance in just 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers, Powell will rest for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Powell will benefit from four consecutive days off before likely returning to action Sunday versus the Rockets.
