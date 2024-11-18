Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 9:09pm

Powell (hamstring) went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell limped back to the locker room, and it is unclear whether he will be able to return Monday. If the 31-year-old guard is unable to come back, Amir Coffey and Kevin Porter are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
