Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Powell is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks with lower back tightness.

Powell missed Miami's final two games before the All-Star break due to lower-back tightness, but he did play 14 minutes Sunday at All-Star weekend. He's still day-to-day, however, and it sounds like he could get a maintenance day at some point during this back-to-back set.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
