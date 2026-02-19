Norman Powell Injury: Iffy for Friday
Powell is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks with lower back tightness.
Powell missed Miami's final two games before the All-Star break due to lower-back tightness, but he did play 14 minutes Sunday at All-Star weekend. He's still day-to-day, however, and it sounds like he could get a maintenance day at some point during this back-to-back set.
