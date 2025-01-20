Norman Powell Injury: Iffy for Monday
Powell (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell was also questionable Sunday with the same issue, but ended up recording a team-high 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 37 minutes. A maintenance day could therefore be on the table for the wing. Kawhi Leonard is resting for the Clippers, while James Harden is expected to play despite some groin soreness.
