Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Powell (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell was also questionable Sunday with the same issue, but ended up recording a team-high 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 37 minutes. A maintenance day could therefore be on the table for the wing. Kawhi Leonard is resting for the Clippers, while James Harden is expected to play despite some groin soreness.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now