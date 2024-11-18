Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Iffy to come back Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 8:27pm

Powell is questionable to return during Monday's game against the Warriors due to left hamstring soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Powell limped back to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's matchup, though he has since returned to the bench. if the 31-year-old guard is unable to come back, Amir Coffey and Kevin Porter are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now