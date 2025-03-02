Norman Powell Injury: Leaves early with hamstring injury

Powell won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to right hamstring soreness, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Powell, who was making his return from a five-game absence due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, lasted just eight minutes in Sunday's contest before going down with another injury. He'll finish the night with four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal, and given the nature of the injury, Powell is a good bet to miss time heading into the Clippers' three-game week. Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic could be the primary beneficiaries from a playing-time standpoint for as long as Powell is sidelined.