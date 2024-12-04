Norman Powell Injury: Load management Wednesday

Powell (hamstring management) will not play Wednesday versus Minnesota, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. Powell recently missed six games due to a left hamstring strain.

Powell will rest the second half of a back-to-back set following a 30-point performance in Tuesday's win over Portland. Powell will have the opportunity to capitalize on four days of rest prior to the Clippers' next contest versus Houston on Sunday. Terrance Mann (finger) and Kevin Porter (back) are also out Wednesday.