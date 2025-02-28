Norman Powell Injury: Not playing Friday vs. LAL

Powell (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Friday will mark the fifth straight game that Powell will be sidelined for due to left patellar tendinopathy. Head coach Ty Lue expressed optimism Friday that Powell should be available to make his return in Sunday's rematch against the Lakers, per independent NBA writer Justin Russo. Powell averaged 25.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 36.4 minutes per game across his five outings prior to his recent absence. Amir Coffey, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones will continue to see increased roles due to Powell's absence.