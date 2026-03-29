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Norman Powell Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 7:26am

Powell (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to an upper respiratory illness.

Powell was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to back spasms, but the veteran guard is now under the weather and will be sidelined against Indiana. Pelle Larsson figures to be the top candidate to enter the Heat's starting lineup, though Kel'el Ware is another option. Powell's next opportunity to play is Monday against the 76ers.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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