Norman Powell Injury: Not playing Sunday due to injury

Powell has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right hip soreness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Powell is in the midst of the best NBA season of his career, averaging 24.1 points per game on 49.9 percent shooting (including 43.6 percent from three on 7.8 3PA/G). However, the 10th-year guard out of UCLA is working through a sore right hip and will miss his ninth game of the 2024-25 regular season. Terance Mann and Amir Coffey are the top candidates to be inserted into the starting lineup Sunday due to the absences of Powell and Kris Dunn (knee).