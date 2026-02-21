Norman Powell Injury: Nursing head illness

Powell (illness) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Powell and Davion Mitchell are both dealing with head illnesses, though the former is likely to suit up for Saturday's contest while the latter is listed as doubtful. Powell played 25 minutes in Miami's 128-97 blowout win over Atlanta on Friday and finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Jaime Jaquez, Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner would take on expanded roles if Powell is unable to play.