Norman Powell Injury: Out again Monday
Powell (illness) is out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Powell will be sidelined for a second straight game with his illness -- he was previously battling back spasms as well. Pelle Larsson, who is probable with a triceps injury, is likely to start at forward once again.
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