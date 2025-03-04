Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Out at least 10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

The Clippers announced Tuesday that Powell has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Powell aggravated his hamstring injury against Phoenix on Tuesday, which caused him to miss Los Angeles' previous five outings. Until Powell is able to return to action, Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely receive increased playing time.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now