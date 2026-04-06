Norman Powell Injury: Practices Monday
Powell (illness) was able to practice Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Powell is trending in the right direction after missing the past four games for Miami. A return against the Raptors on Tuesday appears to be on the table.
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