Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Practices Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Powell (illness) was able to practice Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Powell is trending in the right direction after missing the past four games for Miami. A return against the Raptors on Tuesday appears to be on the table.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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