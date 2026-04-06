Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:09pm

Powell (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against Toronto, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Powell is expected to put an end to a four-game absence due to an illness. Over his last six outings, the star swingman has averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago