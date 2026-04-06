Norman Powell Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Powell (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against Toronto, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Powell is expected to put an end to a four-game absence due to an illness. Over his last six outings, the star swingman has averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game.