Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Friday
Powell (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Powell may be rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set with soreness. On Thursday against Toronto, he played a mere 17 minutes with seven points to show for it.
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