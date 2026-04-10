Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Powell (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Powell may be rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set with soreness. On Thursday against Toronto, he played a mere 17 minutes with seven points to show for it.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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