Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:39pm

Powell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with lower back soreness, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

The Clippers submitted a lengthy injury report for Sunday, as James Harden (illness), Ivica Zubac (back) and Kris Dunn (knee) are also questionable. Sunday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so the Clippers may exercise caution in one of these games. If Powell ends up sitting, guys like Kevin Porter, Amir Coffey and Terance Mann could see extended minutes.

