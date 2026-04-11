Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Powell (groin) is questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Hawks.
Powell skipped Friday's win over Washington due to the groin issue, but there's a chance he could get back out there for Miami's regular-season finale. If Powell is cleared, there will be fewer minutes available for Jaime Jaquez, Myron Gardner and Simone Fontecchio.
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