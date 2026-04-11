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Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Powell (groin) is questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Hawks.

Powell skipped Friday's win over Washington due to the groin issue, but there's a chance he could get back out there for Miami's regular-season finale. If Powell is cleared, there will be fewer minutes available for Jaime Jaquez, Myron Gardner and Simone Fontecchio.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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