Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Powell (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Powell was a late addition to the injury report due to right groin soreness, and that's usually a bad sign in fantasy hoops. Davion Mitchell (illness) is also questionable for Miami. If the Heat are shorthanded, guys like Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez could become more involved.