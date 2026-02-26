Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Powell (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Powell was a late addition to the injury report due to right groin soreness, and that's usually a bad sign in fantasy hoops. Davion Mitchell (illness) is also questionable for Miami. If the Heat are shorthanded, guys like Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez could become more involved.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 215 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 206 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 206 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More