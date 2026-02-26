Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 8:30am

Powell (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Powell was a late addition to the injury report due to right groin soreness, and that's usually a bad sign in fantasy hoops. Davion Mitchell (illness) is also questionable for Miami. If the Heat are shorthanded, guys like Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez could become more involved.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
