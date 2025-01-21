Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 5:33pm

Powell is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics due to back soreness, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Powell is in danger of missing his first game since Wednesday, Dec. 4, due to back soreness. With James Harden (groin) and Kris Dunn (knee) also questionable, Terance Mann, Kevin Porter and Bones Hyland could all receive increased playing time against Boston.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
