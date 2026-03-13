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Norman Powell Injury: Questionable to face Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Powell (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Powell will aim to end a seven-game absence due to a right groin strain after being upgraded to questionable for Saturday's contest. If the veteran swingman is cleared to return, there would be fewer minutes available for the likes of Kasparas Jakucionis, Dru Smith (hip) and Simone Fontecchio.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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