Norman Powell Injury: Questionable versus Spurs
Powell (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against San Antonio.
Powell wasn't available for Saturday's loss to the Rockets. Fortunately, Jaime Jaquez (hip) and Andrew Wiggins (toe) are both listed as probable. If Powell can't get on the floor Monday, then Pelle Larsson may remain in the starting lineup, though that could change if one or both of Wiggins and Jaquez are officially cleared to play.
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