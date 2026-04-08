Norman Powell Injury: Questionable versus Toronto
Powell (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.
Powell missed four consecutive contests due to an illness before returning for Tuesday's 121-95 loss to the Raptors. However, he's back on the injury report for Thursday's rematch because of right-groin soreness, an issue he has dealt with throughout the campaign. If Powell can't suit up, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis and Pelle Larsson might see even more work.
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