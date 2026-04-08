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Norman Powell Injury: Questionable versus Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 2:49pm

Powell (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.

Powell missed four consecutive contests due to an illness before returning for Tuesday's 121-95 loss to the Raptors. However, he's back on the injury report for Thursday's rematch because of right-groin soreness, an issue he has dealt with throughout the campaign. If Powell can't suit up, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakucionis and Pelle Larsson might see even more work.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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