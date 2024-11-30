Norman Powell Injury: Questionable vs. Denver

Powell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Powell has missed the Clippers' last six games due to a left hamstring strain, but he has a chance to return Sunday. Prior to his injury, Powell was averaging a career-best 23.3 points per game along with 31. rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 33.4 minutes.