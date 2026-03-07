Norman Powell Injury: Remaining out Sunday
Powell (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Powell continues to work through a right groin strain that has prevented him from playing since he sustained the injury against the 76ers on Feb. 26. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Wizards, though Powell can be considered doubtful for that contest considering the Heat have yet to provide an update for the veteran wing. Pelle Larsson should remain in an elevated role for as long as Powell is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 52 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 52 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More