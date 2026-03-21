Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Powell (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Powell was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest and remains day-to-day. With this news, more minutes will be available for guys like Myron Gardner, Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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