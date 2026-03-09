Norman Powell Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Powell (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Powell will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a right groin strain and is without a definitive timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful ahead of Thursday's game against the Bucks. With the veteran swingman sidelined, Pelle Larsson, Dru Smith and Kasparas Jakucionis are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.