Norman Powell Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 11:07am

Powell (knee) will not play Monday against the Pistons, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Linn also reports that the Clippers have changed Powell's injury designation from knee soreness to left patellar tendinopathy. Powell will miss his third game in a row Monday, and it's unclear if he'll be ready in time for Wednesday's game against the Bulls. Amir Coffey and Derrick Jones could see increased run in the meantime.

