Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Still out with groin strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Powell (groin) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Powell remains without a timetable for a return due to a right groin strain. The star guard is likely more week-to-week than day-to-day.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
