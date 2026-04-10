Norman Powell Injury: Unavailable versus Washington
Powell (groin) is listed as out ahead of Friday's game against Washington.
Powell has appeared in Miami's last two games despite battling groin soreness. However, he won't play Friday, giving him one more opportunity to suit up before the Heat gear up for the Play-In Tournament. With Tyler Herro (foot) also ruled out, Kasparas Jakucionis might find himself in the starting lineup versus one of the worst teams in the National Basketball Association.
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