Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Week-to-week with groin strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 2:14pm

Powell is week-to-week with a right groin strain, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Powell left Thursday's game against the 76ers due to the strain, and it looks like he'll be out for at least Miami's next four contests. It's possible the Heat will opt to reinsert Tyler Herro into the starting lineup in the absence of Powell, and Pelle Larsson should continue to warrant streaming consideration in the meantime.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 21
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago