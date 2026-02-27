Norman Powell Injury: Week-to-week with groin strain
Powell is week-to-week with a right groin strain, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.
Powell left Thursday's game against the 76ers due to the strain, and it looks like he'll be out for at least Miami's next four contests. It's possible the Heat will opt to reinsert Tyler Herro into the starting lineup in the absence of Powell, and Pelle Larsson should continue to warrant streaming consideration in the meantime.
