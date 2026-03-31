Norman Powell Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Powell (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Powell continues to battle an illness that will sideline him for a third straight contest. His next chance to return will be Saturday against the Wizards.
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