Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Powell (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Powell continues to battle an illness that will sideline him for a third straight contest. His next chance to return will be Saturday against the Wizards.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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