Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Won't suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Powell (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Chicago, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Powell will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, and his next chance to play will come Friday against the Lakers. With the veteran swingman sidelined, Amir Coffey and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
