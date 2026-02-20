Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:13am

Powell (back) is available to play Friday against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Powell missed Miami's final two games before the All-Star break due to lower-back tightness, and he was previously listed as questionable. However, Powell said he's ready to go Friday, though it will be interesting to see if he's also going to play Saturday against the Grizzlies.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
