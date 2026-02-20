Norman Powell News: Available to play
Powell (back) is available to play Friday against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Powell missed Miami's final two games before the All-Star break due to lower-back tightness, and he was previously listed as questionable. However, Powell said he's ready to go Friday, though it will be interesting to see if he's also going to play Saturday against the Grizzlies.
