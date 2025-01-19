Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell News: Available vs. Lakers

Published on January 19, 2025

Powell (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Powell was one of several starters who carried a questionable tag for Sunday's matchup, but the veteran will be available and should operate as one of the Clippers' go-to options on offense. He's having a career-best season with averages of 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game across 33 starts in 2024-25.

