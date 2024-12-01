Norman Powell News: Back in action
Powell (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Powell had missed the last six games due to a left hamstring strain, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Powell has been a key contributor for the Clippers this season, holding averages of 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.5 minutes per game across 15 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now