Norman Powell News: Back in action Sunday

Powell (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Powell had missed the last six games due to a left hamstring strain, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Powell has been a key contributor for the Clippers this season, holding averages of 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.5 minutes per game across 15 appearances.